Expert Reacted On Tug Owners Warned After First Detected Cyber Attack

It has been reported that tug owners have been warned to be vigilant for cyber attacks and malware after a tug in the US was targeted. Towage vessels and their crews are increasingly connected to online services during operations, increasing their vulnerability to cyber threats, malware, viruses and hackers. These concerns were raised by the Maritime Transportation System (MTS) – Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) in the US after a tug was the victim of a phishing email.

This was the first time a tug reported receiving this type of phishing email, according to MTS-ISAC, which advised the whole maritime industry of the dangers of cyber attacks. Its cyber security advisory said a tug operating organisation received the phishing email with a voicemail-themed attachment, then notified Louisiana InfraGard of the cyber threat, which notified MTS-ISAC. This malware email spoofed the vessel operator as the sender and was sent to the tug with an Office 365 eVoiceMail Express-themed attachment.

Andrea Carcano, Co-founder and CPO,  Nozomi Networks
September 16, 2020
Make people aware of the threat of phishing attacks by training them to recognise suspicious messages.
Transportation organisations are rapidly evolving to improve their service levels and efficiency. As the same time, safety has never been more important, as risks from cyber threats increase. Indeed, the World Economic Forum cites cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, including transportation, as the world’s fifth highest risk in 2020. The maritime industry in particular transports 90% of the ....
