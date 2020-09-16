Expert Reacted On News: Research exposes cyber security industry’s vulnerabilities

A staggering 97% of top cybersecurity companies have data leaks or other security incidents exposed on the dark Web, and on average, there are over 4 000 stolen credentials and other sensitive data exposed per company. This was one of the findings of ImmuniWeb’s research into the state of the global cybersecurity industry’s exposure on the dark Web this year. Even the cybersecurity industry itself is not immune to these problems as demonstrated in ImmuniWeb’s research. Some 398 cybersecurity companies across 26 countries, mostly the US and Europe, were tested. Cybersecurity companies in the US suffered the most high-risk incidents, followed by the UK and Canada, then Ireland, Japan, Germany, Israel, the Czech Republic, Russia, and Slovakia.

