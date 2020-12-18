Expert Reacted On Manchester To Explore Biometrics For Transport, Education And Health Services

It’s been reported that business leaders have joined forces with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to explore the potential use of new vein ID biometric technology that could be used in the region’s transport, education and healthcare services. The group, chaired by Mike Blackburn OBE, director of The Growth Company and Marketing Manchester, will examine the technology which uses the unique finger vein pattern to provide secure, identity-enabled transactions. The company behind the technology, FinGo, believes the biometric solution could connect people to key services in the region more seamlessly and securely. It was initially launched in the hospitality sector for payments, and has been adapted for identity purposes in recent months.

