Expert Reacted On Isentia Breach And Its Impact On Government Departments

Following the news that a media monitoring firm Isentia in Australia has been hit by a ransomware attack, impacting their work with government departments and the Australian Stock Exchange, please find a comment below security experts:
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
October 28, 2020
The underlying threat models should take into account how an attacker might use the data they collect.
Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and for the attackers, it’s likely comforting to learn that per IDC’s ANZ Ransomware Survey almost 1/3 of ANZ organisations hit by ransomware in the past two years paid the ransom. Unfortunately, when payment occurs, those monies are then available to create yet more innovative attacks, and potentially fund other criminal activity – a situation highlighted ....Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and for the attackers, it’s likely comforting to learn that per IDC’s ANZ Ransomware Survey almost 1/3 of ANZ organisations hit by ransomware in the past two years paid the ransom. Unfortunately, when payment occurs, those monies are then available to create yet more innovative attacks, and potentially fund other criminal activity – a situation highlighted by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in an advisory last week. For businesses seeking to restore operations quickly, payment of the ransom may seem like an acceptable solution. Unfortunately, as the Toll Group found earlier this year, implementing IT improvements following one attack doesn’t preclude another successful attack. Defending against any type of malware requires a comprehensive plan that looks at human factors in addition to technologies. Importantly, the underlying threat models should take into account how an attacker might use the data they collect. In the case of Isentia, customers should look to change any credentials they’ve provided on the Isentia platform as well as to revoke any access tokens to media platforms Isentia was monitoring for them. Doing so could limit ongoing damage if Isentia's customer data was exfiltrated during the attack.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Steve Forbes, Government Cyber Security Expert, Nominet States
October 28, 2020
This incident also reminds us of the importance of vetting third parties in terms of their cyber resilience.
The impact of Isentia, a media-monitoring firm, being hit by a cyber attack demonstrates the interconnected world of national cyber defense. While a media monitoring firm wouldn’t typically be considered part of critical infrastructure, its work with many government departments and large organisations – such as the Australian Stock Exchange – has now been put on hold due to the cyber attack. ....The impact of Isentia, a media-monitoring firm, being hit by a cyber attack demonstrates the interconnected world of national cyber defense. While a media monitoring firm wouldn’t typically be considered part of critical infrastructure, its work with many government departments and large organisations – such as the Australian Stock Exchange – has now been put on hold due to the cyber attack. This incident also reminds us of the importance of vetting third parties in terms of their cyber resilience. While the full details of this particular security breach are yet to emerge, best practice advice is to ensure third parties have at least similar practices and procedures as your own to keep sensitive data safe.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]