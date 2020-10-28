Expert Reacted On Isentia Breach And Its Impact On Government Departments

392 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Following the news that a media monitoring firm Isentia in Australia has been hit by a ransomware attack, impacting their work with government departments and the Australian Stock Exchange, please find a comment below security experts:

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
October 28, 2020
Organisations today cannot afford to take cybersecurity for granted.
Cybercriminals are relentless in their efforts to disrupt operations and reap financial rewards. Organisations today cannot afford to take cybersecurity for granted. All businesses need to be prepared and work with their Executive Management Teams to make informed business decisions on how they will respond to cybersecurity events such as a ransomware attack. Having an in-depth proactive approach ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
October 28, 2020
The underlying threat models should take into account how an attacker might use the data they collect.
Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and for the attackers, it’s likely comforting to learn that per IDC’s ANZ Ransomware Survey almost 1/3 of ANZ organisations hit by ransomware in the past two years paid the ransom. Unfortunately, when payment occurs, those monies are then available to create yet more innovative attacks, and potentially fund other criminal activity – a situation highlighted ....
[Read More >>]
Steve Forbes, Government Cyber Security Expert,  Nominet States
October 28, 2020
This incident also reminds us of the importance of vetting third parties in terms of their cyber resilience.
The impact of Isentia, a media-monitoring firm, being hit by a cyber attack demonstrates the interconnected world of national cyber defense. While a media monitoring firm wouldn’t typically be considered part of critical infrastructure, its work with many government departments and large organisations – such as the Australian Stock Exchange – has now been put on hold due to the cyber attack. ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article