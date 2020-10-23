Expert Reacted On Hacking Of US Army Base Twitter Account

As reported by , the US Army said Wednesday that the official Twitter account of its Fort Bragg base had been hacked, after the account posted several lewd messages. The now-removed replies were responses to a lewd message and naked picture posted by another Twitter account featuring pornographic content.

“This afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account,” one of the Army units housed at Fort Bragg tweeted. Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is one of the Army’s largest bases, housing more than 50,000 military personnel. “When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline,” the tweet continued. “The matter is under investigation.”