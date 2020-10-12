Expert Reacted On Apple’s Corporate Network Was At Risk Of Hacks – 55 Vulnerabilities Found

It was reported that Apple’s corporate network was at risk of hacks that could have stolen sensitive data from potentially millions of its customers and executed malicious code on their phones and computers. Sam Curry, a 20-year-old researcher who specialises in website security, said that, in total, he and his team found 55 vulnerabilities. He rated 11 of them critical because they allowed him to take control of core Apple infrastructure and from there steal private emails, iCloud data, and other private information.