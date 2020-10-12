Expert Reacted On Apple’s Corporate Network Was At Risk Of Hacks – 55 Vulnerabilities Found

388 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It was reported that Apple’s corporate network was at risk of hacks that could have stolen sensitive data from potentially millions of its customers and executed malicious code on their phones and computers. Sam Curry, a 20-year-old researcher who specialises in website security, said that, in total, he and his team found 55 vulnerabilities. He rated 11 of them critical because they allowed him to take control of core Apple infrastructure and from there steal private emails, iCloud data, and other private information.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
October 12, 2020
No single security tool or team is going to find all issues all the time.
When a major brand is reported to have had a large number of vulnerabilities reported to it by security researchers, there are lessons for everyone to take from this. Importantly, we see that Apple is quickly responding to the reports from security researchers and addressing the concerns raised. Apple states that it was also able to verify that the attack techniques used by the researchers did not ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article