Expert Opinion: Amazon Ring Two-factor Authentication

Amazon has announced that it has made two-factor authentication mandatory for its Ring doorbell.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Scott Gordon, CMO, Pulse Secure
February 20, 2020
Integrating two-factor authentication as a requirement is a step in the right direction for Amazon.
The Ring hacks that went viral in late 2019 shed light on the importance of proactive IoT security and consumer awareness. While data breaches have desensitized most consumers, digital home invasion is indeed closer to home. As smart device adoption continues to grow, users must be vigilant to not only change passwords but to take advantage of advanced security settings. Integrating two-factor aut ....The Ring hacks that went viral in late 2019 shed light on the importance of proactive IoT security and consumer awareness. While data breaches have desensitized most consumers, digital home invasion is indeed closer to home. As smart device adoption continues to grow, users must be vigilant to not only change passwords but to take advantage of advanced security settings. Integrating two-factor authentication as a requirement is a step in the right direction for Amazon – even more so as these recording and connected devices, from wearables to security become part of the consumers day-to-day habitual usage. Insecure, unmanaged and unsanctioned IoT devices have become a popular attack vector, not only at home but at work - with the potential to expose sensitive corporate resources. For the enterprise, the creeping tide of consumer devices in the workplace expands the attack surface and requires automated access enforcement. A Zero Trust framework of discovery, authentication, verification and segregation is foundational to mitigate these IoT risks.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]