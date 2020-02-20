Expert Opinion: Amazon Ring Two-factor Authentication

257 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Amazon has announced that it has made two-factor authentication mandatory for its Ring doorbell.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Barry McMahon, Senior Manager, Identity and Access Management ,  LastPass
February 20, 2020
Bringing connected devices into the home shouldn’t make people feel unsafe.
It’s great to see well-known, consumer brands like Amazon making Multifactor authentication (MFA) mandatory, further emphasising the importance of added layers of security. A layered defence is a strong defence. With the proliferation of connected devices, smart technology is now prevalent in our everyday lives, and only requiring users to input a login ID and password risks hackers gaining acce ....
[Read More >>]
Scott Gordon, CMO,  Pulse Secure
February 20, 2020
Integrating two-factor authentication as a requirement is a step in the right direction for Amazon.
The Ring hacks that went viral in late 2019 shed light on the importance of proactive IoT security and consumer awareness. While data breaches have desensitized most consumers, digital home invasion is indeed closer to home. As smart device adoption continues to grow, users must be vigilant to not only change passwords but to take advantage of advanced security settings. Integrating two-factor aut ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article