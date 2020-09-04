Expert On Study Finds Serious Problems With Vulnerability Management

The majority of IT departments are underestimating the maturity of their vulnerability remediation programs by a wide margin, according to a study from Vulcan Cyber. The company said it was surprised that most organizations think that they are much further along in their work in patching known vulnerabilities yet they have barely begun the work required. “What caught us off guard was that the vast majority of respondents felt their programs were already mature,” said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, co-founder and CEO of Vulcan. “Given the amount of breaches caused by known, unpatched vulnerabilities, we discovered a surprising disconnect that merits a closer look.” The study asked 100 computer security and IT executives about how they manage vulnerability remediation. It found that 84% reported having “mature” remediation programs. But on further questioning they were found to have only completed very basic tasks and were many stages away from a “mature” program. Most had completed these basic activities: vulnerability scanning (72%); use of remediation tools (49%); and prioritization of vulnerabilities (44%). But these tasks were less mature: collaborative remediation (48%); automated remediation (48%); and business alignment around cyber objectives (31%).

