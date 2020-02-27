Expert On Report: Zyxel 0day Affects Its Firewall Products

In response to the Krebs on Security report indicating that Zyxel 0day affects firewall products, experts offer perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Andre Gironda, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
February 27, 2020
Zyxel just made a mistake and has made good with patched firmware to help their customers in the short, mid, and long term.
Zyxel, Taiwanese-owned, and similar to other Taiwanese device manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, D-Link, HTC, Gigabyte Technology, Microtek, and QNAP Systems, makes commodity consumer hardware that is bound to have security bugs. However, Zyxel isn't bebugging (i.e., purposefully placing security bugs in code to be used later as would the other kind of bugs made famous during the Cold War era for t ....
