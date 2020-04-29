Expert On Report: New Lexis Nexis “Fraud Without Borders” Findings – Automated Fraud Bot Networks More Diverse & Connected

The new LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report for 2H:2019 finds that automated fraud bot networks are more connected and diverse, and notes a sharp increase in mobile attacks which outpaced desktop attacks for the first time. Among key findings are a 56 percent increase in mobile attack rate year-over-year (YOY); and 91 million mobile app registration attempts originating from a global bot attack, heavily influencing the mobile attack rate.