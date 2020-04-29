Expert On Report: New Lexis Nexis “Fraud Without Borders” Findings – Automated Fraud Bot Networks More Diverse & Connected

490 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The new LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report for 2H:2019 finds that automated fraud bot networks are more connected and diverse, and notes a sharp increase in mobile attacks which outpaced desktop attacks for the first time. Among key findings are a 56 percent increase in mobile attack rate year-over-year (YOY); and 91 million mobile app registration attempts originating from a global bot attack, heavily influencing the mobile attack rate.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Matt Keil, Director of Product Marketing,  Cequence Security
April 29, 2020
The information in this report is a valuable reminder of how organized and sophisticated attackers are.
The information in this report is a valuable reminder of how organized and sophisticated attackers are. We see their ability to distribute the attacks over many end points, by geography, or vary the speed, being facilitated by Bulletproof Proxy vendors who market large volumes of residential IP addresses for legitimate use. When subscribing to the service menu driven options allow a user to pick a ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article