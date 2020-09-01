Expert On Report: Cost Of Cybercrime Per Minute Expected To Reach $11.4 Million By 2021

It has been reported that cybercrime will go onto cost organisations $24.7, YOY increase of more than $2 every minute, a RiskIQ report reveals. It will also have a per-minute global cost of $11.4 million by 2021, a 100% increase over 2015. The report covers the top threats facing today’s organizations, which are proliferating at a clip of 375 per minute, and reflects the current surge in attacks leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers the top threats facing today’s organizations, which are proliferating at a clip of 375 per minute, and reflects the current surge in attacks leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Trevor Morgan, Product Manager ,  comforte AG
September 01, 2020
This has a decidedly sweeping and negative effect that can be quantified, too.
The costs of a data breach, as indicated by the RiskIQ report, are mind-boggling when you think of the aggregate effect on economies overall and how those costs ultimately can trickle down to all organizations. When an attacker successfully targets an organization, the costs can have a serious negative effect on the business’s bottom line. Yet another often-overlooked cost is what these success ....
[Read More >>]

In this article