Expert On Report: Almost Half Of Connected Medical Devices Are Vulnerable To Hackers Exploiting BlueKeep

185 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Connected medical devices are twice as likely to be vulnerable to the BlueKeep exploit than other devices on hospital networks, putting patients and staff at additional risk from cyber-attacks. According to figures in a new report from researchers at healthcare cybersecurity company CyberMDX, 22% of all Windows devices in a typical hospital are exposed to BlueKeep because they haven’t received the relevant patches. And when it comes to connected medical devices running on Windows, the figure rises to 45% – meaning almost half are vulnerable.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Richard Bejlich, Principal Security Strategist ,  Corelight
February 19, 2020
The first step for hospitals is to instrument their networks and identify connected medical devices.
The first step for hospitals is to instrument their networks and identify connected medical devices. Without knowing what they have, defenders will not be able to protect their patients. ....
[Read More >>]
David Jemmett, CEO,  Cerberus Sentinel
February 19, 2020
The mandates have complicated it and made it even more costly for healthcare industry.
HIPAA and HI Trust and the prevalence of regulations aiming at curtailing the impact of such vulnerabilities, following the principles of early detection (monitoring and staying on top of latest security attacks). Hospitals have been hit harder due to the value of the Patient Healthcare Information contained in records. Due to the administrations enforcement of the regulatory agencies, it has c ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article