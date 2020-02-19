Expert On Report: Almost Half Of Connected Medical Devices Are Vulnerable To Hackers Exploiting BlueKeep

Connected medical devices are twice as likely to be vulnerable to the BlueKeep exploit than other devices on hospital networks, putting patients and staff at additional risk from cyber-attacks. According to figures in a new report from researchers at healthcare cybersecurity company CyberMDX , 22% of all Windows devices in a typical hospital are exposed to BlueKeep because they haven’t received the relevant patches. And when it comes to connected medical devices running on Windows, the figure rises to 45% – meaning almost half are vulnerable.