Expert On Phorpiex Botnet Spreading A New Ransomware Campaign Via Phishing Emails

It has been reported that a notorious botnet campaign activity has increased over the past months via phishing emails. The cybersecurity expert provides an insight below.

Dan Panesar, Director UK & Ireland,  Securonix
July 15, 2020
it is critical to give security teams the visibility into the user behaviour to quickly spot what isn’t 'normal’ and take steps to remediate
Educating users is one way to help stop these types of attacks but, as we too often see, users will always be the weakest link in any organisation's security posture. Too often these type of malware and phishing attacks breach defences, so what organisations really need is the ability to proactively detect and respond to abnormal user behaviour in a fast and scalable way, thus removing the human e ....
