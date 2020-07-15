Expert On Phorpiex Botnet Spreading A New Ransomware Campaign Via Phishing Emails By Security Experts July 15, 2020 168 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email It has been reported that a notorious botnet campaign activity has increased over the past months via phishing emails. The cybersecurity expert provides an insight below. EXPERTS COMMENTS Dan Panesar, Director UK & Ireland, Securonix July 15, 2020 it is critical to give security teams the visibility into the user behaviour to quickly spot what isn’t 'normal’ and take steps to remediate Educating users is one way to help stop these types of attacks but, as we too often see, users will always be the weakest link in any organisation's security posture. Too often these type of malware and phishing attacks breach defences, so what organisations really need is the ability to proactively detect and respond to abnormal user behaviour in a fast and scalable way, thus removing the human e ....[Read More >>]Educating users is one way to help stop these types of attacks but, as we too often see, users will always be the weakest link in any organisation's security posture. Too often these type of malware and phishing attacks breach defences, so what organisations really need is the ability to proactively detect and respond to abnormal user behaviour in a fast and scalable way, thus removing the human element completely. Furthermore, as we see more advanced malware, it is critical to give security teams the visibility into the user behaviour to quickly spot what isn’t 'normal’ and take steps to remediate this type of attack before it causes real harm to the organisation. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
