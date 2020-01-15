Expert On News: Trump Attacks Apple Over Access To Data

272 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

US President Donald Trump has attacked Apple over their refusal to unlock iPhones “used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements”. 

On Monday US Attorney General William Barr accused Apple of not being helpful in an inquiry into a shooting that is being treated as a terrorist act. 

 

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
January 15, 2020
The FBI eventually gave up trying to get Apple's help and sought alternatives.
Apple has set fairly clear boundaries and has stood by them. It has done everything it can without sacrificing its principles. If it were to decrypt one iPhone, it would set a precedent that would allow any iPhone to be decrypted. And it might also create a vulnerability that would let attackers, including nation-state actors, break into iPhones. I think we're seeing a repeat scenario of what happened with the San Bernardino shooter a few years ago, in which the FBI made a similar request to decrypt the shooter's phone. The FBI eventually gave up trying to get Apple's help and sought alternatives.

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

In this article