Expert On News: Trump Attacks Apple Over Access To Data By Security Experts January 15, 2020 272 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email US President Donald Trump has attacked Apple over their refusal to unlock iPhones “used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements”. On Monday US Attorney General William Barr accused Apple of not being helpful in an inquiry into a shooting that is being treated as a terrorist act. EXPERTS COMMENTS Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech January 15, 2020 The FBI eventually gave up trying to get Apple's help and sought alternatives. Apple has set fairly clear boundaries and has stood by them. It has done everything it can without sacrificing its principles. If it were to decrypt one iPhone, it would set a precedent that would allow any iPhone to be decrypted. And it might also create a vulnerability that would let attackers, including nation-state actors, break into iPhones. I think we're seeing a repeat scenario of what happened with the San Bernardino shooter a few years ago, in which the FBI made a similar request to decrypt the shooter's phone. The FBI eventually gave up trying to get Apple's help and sought alternatives. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe Join the Conversation Join the Conversation Cancel Reply Will not be published. Website In this article Expert Comments
Expert On News: Trump Attacks Apple Over Access To Data
US President Donald Trump has attacked Apple over their refusal to unlock iPhones “used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements”.
On Monday US Attorney General William Barr accused Apple of not being helpful in an inquiry into a shooting that is being treated as a terrorist act.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article