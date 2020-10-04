Expert On News: Treasury Warns Against Keeping Ransomware Payments Quiet

Victims of ransomware schemes and financial institutions could violate sanctions or anti-money-laundering rules—and face stiff penalties—if they facilitate or make payments to attackers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a pair of advisories Thursday. The notices, issued by units of Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, warned victims and businesses that assist them to be particularly wary of making ransomware payments to blacklisted individuals and entities, including hacker groups in countries such as Iran, North Korea and Russia.

More information: https://www.wsj.com/articles/treasury-warns-against-keeping-ransomware-payments-quiet-11601587735 Treasury advisory: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/recent-actions/20201001

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
October 04, 2020
There is a ransomware attack on average every fourteen seconds in the U.S., and it doesn't appear to be slowing down.
Many years ago, in Italy, there were many kidnappings by organised crime groups of the wealthy and affluent families. They would request large sums of money in exchange to return the victim's loved ones. The kidnappings got so bad that the Italian government initiated a ban on paying any ransom to organised crime groups. The government would seize all financial assets to prevent the kidnapped fami ....
