Expert On News: Treasury Warns Against Keeping Ransomware Payments Quiet

Victims of ransomware schemes and financial institutions could violate sanctions or anti-money-laundering rules—and face stiff penalties—if they facilitate or make payments to attackers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a pair of advisories Thursday. The notices, issued by units of Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, warned victims and businesses that assist them to be particularly wary of making ransomware payments to blacklisted individuals and entities, including hacker groups in countries such as Iran, North Korea and Russia.

More information: https://www.wsj. com/articles/treasury-warns- against-keeping-ransomware- payments-quiet-11601587735 Treasury advisory: https://home.treasury.gov/ policy-issues/financial- sanctions/recent-actions/ 20201001