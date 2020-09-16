Expert On News That Welsh Coronavirus Patient Details Leaked Online

Personal information on almost 20,000 coronavirus patients in Wales was uploaded onto a public computer system in a major data security breach, it was revealed by the Daily Mail.
Tim Erlin, VP of Product Management and Strategy, Tripwire

Breach response, especially for public entities, has to include appropriate transparency and analysis.
Health information is certainly sensitive and needs to be protected. Unfortunately, technical controls aren’t always perfect, and aren’t always enough. In some cases, human error is the root cause of a breach. Breach response, especially for public entities, has to include appropriate transparency and analysis. Although human error might cause a breach, technical controls can certainly be part ....Health information is certainly sensitive and needs to be protected. Unfortunately, technical controls aren’t always perfect, and aren’t always enough. In some cases, human error is the root cause of a breach. Breach response, especially for public entities, has to include appropriate transparency and analysis. Although human error might cause a breach, technical controls can certainly be part of the response. Using a technical control to prevent a human from making an error can be very effective.
Robert Byrne, Field Strategist, One Identity

Announcing "immediate measures" is barely credible, however, since we know that good data security is an ongoing and, frankly, never ending programme.
Breach fatigue" and complacency about breaches is a real risk for IT professionals and clearly have significant impact, but on the up side healthcare breaches such as this one can be an opportunity to effect real change in an organisation. Announcing "immediate measures" is barely credible, however, since we know that good data security is an ongoing and, frankly, never ending programme. Clearly t ....Breach fatigue" and complacency about breaches is a real risk for IT professionals and clearly have significant impact, but on the up side healthcare breaches such as this one can be an opportunity to effect real change in an organisation. Announcing "immediate measures" is barely credible, however, since we know that good data security is an ongoing and, frankly, never ending programme. Clearly the processes and privacy measures in place at the NHS need to be reviewed, not just immediately, but also for the medium and longer term. We see most improvements by adhering to principles of least privilege and automated account hygiene processes combined with a focus on the privileged - or highest value - accounts that hackers are targeting. Securing applications and data in the context of a broader IAM programme will help avoid "individual errors" of this kind and give organisations a breach-resilient stance that will contain and minimise the impact of any breach.
