Expert On News That Welsh Coronavirus Patient Details Leaked Online

Personal information on almost 20,000 coronavirus patients in Wales was uploaded onto a public computer system in a major data security breach, it was revealed by the Daily Mail.

Brian Higgins, Security Specialist,  Comparitech.com
September 16, 2020
Cyber criminals are inventive and resourceful and will use any number of methods to use this data to commit more crime.
Despite the unfortunate nature of this event and the obvious worry and the potential harm it will undoubtedly cause to those involved, it is an excellent example of how Public Authorities should deal with data breaches. The transparent nature and swift approach taken by Public Health Wales is to be commended. They have clearly done everything they can to mitigate the effects of this breach and o ....
Tim Erlin, VP of Product Management and Strategy ,  Tripwire
September 16, 2020
Breach response, especially for public entities, has to include appropriate transparency and analysis.
Health information is certainly sensitive and needs to be protected. Unfortunately, technical controls aren’t always perfect, and aren’t always enough. In some cases, human error is the root cause of a breach. Breach response, especially for public entities, has to include appropriate transparency and analysis. Although human error might cause a breach, technical controls can certainly be part ....
Robert Byrne, Field Strategist,  One Identity
September 16, 2020
Announcing "immediate measures" is barely credible, however, since we know that good data security is an ongoing and, frankly, never ending programme.
Breach fatigue" and complacency about breaches is a real risk for IT professionals and clearly have significant impact, but on the up side healthcare breaches such as this one can be an opportunity to effect real change in an organisation. Announcing "immediate measures" is barely credible, however, since we know that good data security is an ongoing and, frankly, never ending programme. Clearly t ....
