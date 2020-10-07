Expert On News That Hackers Claim They Can Now Jailbreak Apple’s T2 Security Chip

By combining two exploits initially developed for jailbreaking iPhones, security researchers claim they can also jailbreak Macs and MacBook devices that include Apple’s latest line of T2 security chips. While exploitation is still pretty complex, the technique of combining the two exploits has been mentioned on Twitter and Reddit over the past few weeks, having been tested and confirmed by several of today’s top Apple security and jailbreaking experts. If exploited correctly, this jailbreaking technique allows users/attackers to gain full control over their devices to modify core OS behavior or be used to retrieve sensitive or encrypted data, and even plant malware.

