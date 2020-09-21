Expert On News That Dangerous Banking Malware Freely Available Online

The source code for a popular Android banking malware strain has been released online via public forums, raising fears of attacks coming soon, according to Tech Radar. Originally, the operators of the Cerberus trojan – first identified in mid-2019 – attempted to auction off the code to other cybercriminal syndicates, but they have now abandoned the material online for anyone to use. As a result, researchers have witnessed an immediate spike in the number of mobile infections, as cybercriminals harness the complex and sophisticated Android malware to defraud users across Europe.