Expert On News That Dangerous Banking Malware Freely Available Online

The source code for a popular Android banking malware strain has been released online via public forums, raising fears of attacks coming soon, according to Tech Radar. Originally, the operators of the Cerberus trojan – first identified in mid-2019 – attempted to auction off the code to other cybercriminal syndicates, but they have now abandoned the material online for anyone to use. As a result, researchers have witnessed an immediate spike in the number of mobile infections, as cybercriminals harness the complex and sophisticated Android malware to defraud users across Europe.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 21, 2020
Android users are reminded to remain aware of this threat, and must always remember to only use reputable app stores.
Attacks on mobile phones are making serious headway on the malware scene and when source code like this surfaces, it ignites this trend even more. When source code to banking malware is leaked, many individuals may be targeted. Android users are reminded to remain aware of this threat, and must always remember to only use reputable app stores when downloading and installing new apps. It’s also ....
