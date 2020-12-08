Expert On News: Hackers Appear To Begin Selling Data They Stole From Shirbit Insurance Firm

Bitcoins have begun to move into the online wallet of hackers who stole a vast trove of information from an Israeli insurance company, leading to fears that the group has begun to sell the data after the firm refused to pay it ransom money, according to Hebrew media reports Monday.

