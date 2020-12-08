Expert Comments

Expert On News: Hackers Appear To Begin Selling Data They Stole From Shirbit Insurance Firm

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Bitcoins have begun to move into the online wallet of hackers who stole a vast trove of information from an Israeli insurance company, leading to fears that the group has begun to sell the data after the firm refused to pay it ransom money, according to Hebrew media reports Monday.

More on the story here:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/hackers-appear-to-begin-selling-data-they-stole-from-insurance-firm/

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Ilia Kolochenko
December 08, 2020
CEO
ImmuniWeb
It is likewise important to note that the payment of ransom offers no guarantee that the stolen data won’t be sold later.
It would be premature to attribute this transaction to a potential buyer of Shirbit’s reportedly stolen data. Cyber gangs usually have different wallets in various crypto-currencies that are designed for different purposes. Thus, this transaction may be the result of other reasons unrelated to the allegedly stolen insurance data. However, the data breach may indeed be exploited by either nation.....Read More
It would be premature to attribute this transaction to a potential buyer of Shirbit’s reportedly stolen data. Cyber gangs usually have different wallets in various crypto-currencies that are designed for different purposes. Thus, this transaction may be the result of other reasons unrelated to the allegedly stolen insurance data. However, the data breach may indeed be exploited by either nation-state attackers and organized crime to seriously harm Israeli citizens for financial and political motives. It would be beneficial to have a clear statement from Shirbit about the scope and scale of the breach, so the victimized customers can urgently take appropriate action to minimize damage if their data eventually ends up on the Dark Web. It is likewise important to note that the payment of ransom offers no guarantee that the stolen data won’t be sold later. Frequently, many members of the same gang have unlimited access to the same dumps of data, and when leaving to join another gang, for instance, they may put the data on sale in their private capacity, even if the gang honored the promise.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Insight On Amnesia:33 Vulnerabilities Impact Millions Of Smart And...

Experts On Major Security Flaw Found In Android TV –...

Randstad Attack – Expert Insights

Expert Advise On How To Protect From Cybercrime Coming This...

Cybercrime Is Now A Trillion Dollar-plus Drag On The Global...

Brazilian Aerospace And Defence Group Embraer’s Systems Affected By Cyberattack

Experts On Xerox DocuShare Bugs Allow Data Leaks

Experts On Clop Ransomware Attacking Retail Giant E-Land

Security Expert Re: Absa Financial Services Employee Sells Customer Data...

Data Protection Is Integral In Wake Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Cold...

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.