Expert On News: Government Releases Annual Cybersecurity Breaches Survey – Phishing Greatest Threat

Government Releases Annual Cybersecurity Breaches Survey – Phishing Greatest Threat

The government has just released its annual cybersecurity breaches survey – see here.

Unsurprisingly, phishing remains the biggest threat, with 86% of breached companies listing it as their most common cause of a breach, up from 72% in 2017.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Flavius Plesu, Founder and CEO ,  OutThink
March 25, 2020
The report states that “one of the consistent lessons across this series of surveys is the importance of staff vigilance”.
The government’s latest stats on breaches tell us what we already knew – phishing poses the greatest threat to companies and it is on the rise. A massive 86% of breached companies list it as their most common cause of a breach – up from 72% in 2017 – and 67% rate it as the most disruptive attack vector. The report states that “one of the consistent lessons across this series of surveys i ....
