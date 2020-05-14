Expert On News: Attack on Service NSW compromises citizen data

The New South Wales government has confirmed it was the target of a malicious phishing attack, after reports that a staff member from Service NSW clicked on a suspicious link from an email. According to an investigation by Service NSW, 47 employees’ email accounts were accessed illegally, while they are still working to confirm the scope of the attack on the personal information of customers. The compromised data in the email accounts breached largely related to transactions over the phone or over-the-counter at a Service NSW Centre. Service NSW has established a dedicated team to offer help to affected customers, according to ZDNet.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
May 14, 2020
Whenever governments are hit with an attack they are usually quick to admit it and announce to the public.
No one ever expects to be hit with a large scale attack, but this is a timely reminder that they continue to occur – and even with the best security intentions, staff must remain vigilant. Whenever governments are hit with an attack they are usually quick to admit it and announce to the public, or at least those affected, immediately. This is far from what private businesses tend to announce, a ....No one ever expects to be hit with a large scale attack, but this is a timely reminder that they continue to occur – and even with the best security intentions, staff must remain vigilant. Whenever governments are hit with an attack they are usually quick to admit it and announce to the public, or at least those affected, immediately. This is far from what private businesses tend to announce, as they may be influenced by insurers or PR agencies, preferring to keep such news under the radar. However, I feel we could learn from such a delivery of information to better protect organisations. Reporting hacks and scams in business tends to help protect other organisations, and working collaboratively helps us reduce the future risk. There are also some excellent resources out there in the form of online training packages. With the majority now working from home, it is even more vital to retrain the workforce.
