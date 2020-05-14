Expert On News: Attack on Service NSW compromises citizen data

The New South Wales government has confirmed it was the target of a malicious phishing attack, after reports that a staff member from Service NSW clicked on a suspicious link from an email. According to an investigation by Service NSW, 47 employees’ email accounts were accessed illegally, while they are still working to confirm the scope of the attack on the personal information of customers. The compromised data in the email accounts breached largely related to transactions over the phone or over-the-counter at a Service NSW Centre. Service NSW has established a dedicated team to offer help to affected customers, according to ZDNet.