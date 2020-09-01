Expert on News: 50,000 Australian driving licences are leaked online

More than 50,000 driving licences have been leaked online, sparking warnings from experts that hackers can use the information to apply for credit cards and loans. Ukrainian security consultant Bob Diachenko stumbled upon the folder of PDF and JPG files containing 108,535 scanned images of over 54,000 NSW licences. He also discovered another folder containing Roads and Maritime Services toll notice statutory declarations. The data was stored on an Amazon cloud storage service and contained phone numbers, addresses and birth dates – all of which were available for public view. ‘More than 50K scanned driver licenses (front+back) and toll notices exposed in a misconfigured S3 bucket,’ Mr Diachenko tweeted along with a screenshot of a list of files dated back to 2018. ‘Most likely – part of NSW RMS infrastructure (Road and Maritime, New South Wales, Australia). Secured now.’

