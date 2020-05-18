Expert On New research: surge in API attacks during Lockdown

Researchers at Cequence Security today published new information about a recent surge in API attacks, a major source of vulnerability that Cequence believes businesses aren’t sufficiently protecting against. “Tales from the Front Line” offers an insider’s analysis of one customer’s data (anonymized) from specific API attacks over the last four weeks. CQ Prime researchers found:

up to an 85% week over week increase in malicious traffic since the pandemic lockdown

the Android Login API is a significant target

attackers continuously vary the attack fingerprint to gain success – one campaign showed almost 1.5 million IP addresses using over 4 million different user agents

attackers often find unsecured API endpoints through enumeration

in some cases, malicious bots generate up to 80-90% of all traffic – requiring expensive operational build-out