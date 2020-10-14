Expert On Malware Gangs Love Open Source Offensive Hacking Tools

315 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

n the cyber-security field, the term OST refers to software apps, libraries, and exploits that possess offensive hacking capabilities and have been released as either free downloads or under an open source license.

It has been reported that Paul Litvak, a security researcher for cyber-security firm Intezer Labs, has compiled data on 129 open source offensive hacking tools and searched through malware samples and cyber-security reports to discover how widespread was the adoption of OST projects among hacking groups — such as low-level malware gangs, elite financial crime groups, and even nation-state sponsored APTs. The results were compiled in this interactive map.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
October 14, 2020
One should consider what malicious use an OST could have before deciding to share it more widely.
On one hand, OST can be considered as a means of sharing lessons learned. If a researcher finds a vulnerability, then they will want to share their tool so that other members of the security community can find and resolve systems with the same vulnerability faster and easier. On the other hand, these tools could also be leveraged by cybercriminals, kiddie hackers and others whose aim is not to pre ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article