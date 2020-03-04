Expert On Legal Services Agency Epiq Global Offline After Ransomware Attack

In response to the news from Law Sites that disclosed legal services giant Epiq Global has gone offline after a ransomware attack affected all of its office locations, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 04, 2020
Organizations need to take steps to protect themselves before an attack is successful.
This is an example of how ransomware can impact organizations in any industry. While the reports are from unofficial sources, if true, it is also an example of how important patching machines is in the defense against ransomware. Most infections such as this one are started with an employee clicking on a phishing email, then spreads through vulnerabilities in unpatched software or operating system ....
