Expert On Italian Beverage Vendor Campari Knocked Offline After Ransomware Attack

It has been reported that Campari Group, the famed Italian beverage vendor behind brands like Campari, Cinzano, and Appleton, has been hit by a ransomware attack and has taken down a large part of its IT network. The attack took place last Sunday, on November 1, and has been linked to the RagnarLocker ransomware gang, according to a copy of the ransom note shared with ZDNet by a malware researcher. The RagnarLocker gang is now trying to extort the company into paying a ransom demand to decrypt its files. But the ransomware group is also threatening to release files it stole from Campari’s network if the company doesn’t pay its ransom demand in a week after the initial intrusion.