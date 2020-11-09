Expert On Italian Beverage Vendor Campari Knocked Offline After Ransomware Attack

49 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that Campari Group, the famed Italian beverage vendor behind brands like Campari, Cinzano, and Appleton, has been hit by a ransomware attack and has taken down a large part of its IT network. The attack took place last Sunday, on November 1, and has been linked to the RagnarLocker ransomware gang, according to a copy of the ransom note shared with ZDNet by a malware researcher. The RagnarLocker gang is now trying to extort the company into paying a ransom demand to decrypt its files. But the ransomware group is also threatening to release files it stole from Campari’s network if the company doesn’t pay its ransom demand in a week after the initial intrusion.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
November 09, 2020
Individual targets are only lucrative at scale.
This recent ransomware attack on Campari shows that cybercriminals are not just interested in targeting technology companies. In fact, any and every individual who owns a laptop or a mobile phone is a possible target. However, individual targets are only lucrative at scale. As such, bad actors tend to go for large organisations such as Campari where they can get "more bang for their buck". Indeed, ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article