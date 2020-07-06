Expert On Insta Star Used BEC Fraud Attack to Steal £100m from Football Club

120 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It was reported over the weekend that an Instagram star is facing criminal charges over an attempt to steal £100m from a premier league club, amongst others, using Business Email Compromise fraud email attacks.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Ross, SVP,  Barracuda Networks
July 06, 2020
In many cases, the hacker creates a fraudulent, but realistic-looking, email request for payment of an invoice or transfer of funds.
This incident is another reminder that cyber threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes remain active and prevalent, posing a huge risk to unsuspecting organisations. In many cases, the hacker creates a fraudulent, but realistic-looking, email request for payment of an invoice or transfer of funds. The perpetrator will often use the company logo, email signature, and fake purchase or ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article