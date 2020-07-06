Expert On Insta Star Used BEC Fraud Attack to Steal £100m from Football Club By Security Experts July 6, 2020 120 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email It was reported over the weekend that an Instagram star is facing criminal charges over an attempt to steal £100m from a premier league club, amongst others, using Business Email Compromise fraud email attacks. EXPERTS COMMENTS Chris Ross, SVP, Barracuda Networks July 06, 2020 In many cases, the hacker creates a fraudulent, but realistic-looking, email request for payment of an invoice or transfer of funds. This incident is another reminder that cyber threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes remain active and prevalent, posing a huge risk to unsuspecting organisations. In many cases, the hacker creates a fraudulent, but realistic-looking, email request for payment of an invoice or transfer of funds. The perpetrator will often use the company logo, email signature, and fake purchase or ....[Read More >>]This incident is another reminder that cyber threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes remain active and prevalent, posing a huge risk to unsuspecting organisations. In many cases, the hacker creates a fraudulent, but realistic-looking, email request for payment of an invoice or transfer of funds. The perpetrator will often use the company logo, email signature, and fake purchase order number in their correspondence to increase the likelihood of being believed. The victim, assuming they are just doing their job, makes the transfer in response to the request, often repeating the process over time, leading to the company losing tens of thousands, if not millions of pounds. This type of spear-phishing attack has been trending, with Barracuda Sentinel detecting 467,825 spear-phishing email attacks between March 1 and March 23, a 667% increase. Tackling this issue requires companies to invest in the very latest email protection systems and also ensure that every employee is acutely aware of these scams and how they operate. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Commentsemail
