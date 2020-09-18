Expert on Impersonation scams almost double in H1 2020

53 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Figures from UK Finance reveal that impersonation scams have almost doubled in the first six months of the year, with almost 15,000 cases reported between January and June 2020.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article