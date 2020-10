A “nationally significant” vulnerability were discovered in Huawei equipment used in the UK’s telecommunications networks. Vulnerabilities are usually software design failures which could allow hostile actors (in particular the Chinese state when it comes to Huawei) to conduct a cyber attack. They are not necessarily intentional and can’t be seen as an indication of any hostile intent on the part of the developers themselves.

More information: https://news.sky. com/story/gchq-discovered- nationally-significant- vulnerability-in-huawei- equipment-12086688