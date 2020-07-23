Expert On Family Tree Maker Exposing Users’ Private Information

In response to Family Tree Maker, a popular family tree software, exposing tens of thousands of its users’ personal information online via a misconfigured cloud server, cybersecurity experts provide an insight below.
Chris Clements, VP, Cerberus Sentinel
Businesses that disregard cultivating a true culture of security will find themselves increasingly exposed and penalized.
Exposures from misconfigured servers and applications are among the most embarrassing security incidents. It’s fun to think about elite teams of attackers and defenders battling it out in cybersecurity, but cases like this are the equivalent of a shop leaving the cash register out on the street. This type of error or omission is common in organizations that have not cultivated a culture of secu ....Exposures from misconfigured servers and applications are among the most embarrassing security incidents. It’s fun to think about elite teams of attackers and defenders battling it out in cybersecurity, but cases like this are the equivalent of a shop leaving the cash register out on the street. This type of error or omission is common in organizations that have not cultivated a culture of security, that is, they have not made the commitment to ensuring that every person in the organization is properly trained and accountable for ensuring they understand the security implications of job functions they are responsible for. Further, checks and balances to proactively identify security issues should be in place, as well as continuous monitoring and auditing of all systems and data. Failure to protect the personal information that customers have entrusted to you carries severe consequences in customer confidence and trust as well as potential legal and regulatory penalties. Businesses that disregard cultivating a true culture of security will find themselves increasingly exposed and penalized.
