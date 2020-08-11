Expert On China Is Now Blocking All Encrypted HTTPS Traffic That Uses TLS 1.3 And ESNI

It was reported today that China is now blocking all encrypted HTTPS traffic that uses TLS 1.3 and ESNI. The block was put in place at the end of July and is enforced via China’s Great Firewall.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Richard Bejtlich , Principal Security Strategist, Corelight
August 11, 2020
The Chinese Communist Party decided that level of encryption was beyond the capabilities of their Great Firewall to inspect.
Those who developed TLS 1.3 and ESNI believed that they could enable privacy by encrypting almost every aspect of a connection. The Chinese Communist Party decided that level of encryption was beyond the capabilities of their Great Firewall to inspect, so they are now blocking *all* TLS 1.3 and ESNI connectivity. This is a setback for those in China trying to access the free Internet, and probably ....Those who developed TLS 1.3 and ESNI believed that they could enable privacy by encrypting almost every aspect of a connection. The Chinese Communist Party decided that level of encryption was beyond the capabilities of their Great Firewall to inspect, so they are now blocking *all* TLS 1.3 and ESNI connectivity. This is a setback for those in China trying to access the free Internet, and probably not what the designers of TLS 1.3 and ESNI expected. I personally believe that liberal democracies worldwide should be working to undermine the Great Firewall. However, I also believe that cyber freedom fighters should think a step or two beyond their immediate purview when imagining how their protocols will be perceived by the very authoritarian regimes they also seek to undermine.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]