Expert On AnarchyGrabber Trojan Update Stealing Discord Clients Passwords

Hackers have updated the AnarchyGrabber trojan to a new version which is capable of stealing passwords and user tokens, disabling 2FA and spreading malware to a victim’s friends as well.

AnarchyGrabber is distributed for free on hacking forums and in YouTube videos and the trojan is used by cybercriminals on Discord who claim it is a game cheat, hacking tool or copyrighted software. Instead it modifies the Discord client’s JavaScript files to turn it into malware that can steal a victim’s Discord user token which is then used by an attacker to log into the popular chat service as the victim.

Michael Barragry, Operations Lead and Security Consultant ,  Edgescan
May 27, 2020
Clients which have a dependency upon Javascript are especially attractive targets for attackers given the versatility.
Although previous versions have been blocked by anti-virus, newer versions appear to have been able to bypass anti-virus signature detection. Clients which have a dependency upon Javascript are especially attractive targets for attackers given the versatility that Javascript offers. Registered users should examine the Discord Javascript index.js file as outlined in the linked article for signs o ....
