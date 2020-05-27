Expert On AnarchyGrabber Trojan Update Stealing Discord Clients Passwords

Hackers have updated the AnarchyGrabber trojan to a new version which is capable of stealing passwords and user tokens, disabling 2FA and spreading malware to a victim’s friends as well.

AnarchyGrabber is distributed for free on hacking forums and in YouTube videos and the trojan is used by cybercriminals on Discord who claim it is a game cheat, hacking tool or copyrighted software. Instead it modifies the Discord client’s JavaScript files to turn it into malware that can steal a victim’s Discord user token which is then used by an attacker to log into the popular chat service as the victim.