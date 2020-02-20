Expert On Amazon Ring Makes 2FA Mandatory

311 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Amazon Ring have announced in a blog post that they will make two-factor authentication mandatory. Users will receive a one-time, six-digit code every time they attempt to log in, either via email or text. Users will also be able to opt out of personalised advertising, and Ring will provide additional options to limit sharing information with third-party service providers.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
February 20, 2020
Making 2FA default adds an extra layer of protection.
After all the backlash Ring has received for their privacy and security issues, this is an excellent move and must be commended. Google recently added 2FA as default in Nest and, as in usual fashion, other manufacturers follow suit. Making 2FA default adds an extra layer of protection. It must be noted that it can still be compromised, but it is that much harder for a cyber criminal to carry ou ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article