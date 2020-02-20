Expert On Amazon Ring Makes 2FA Mandatory

Amazon Ring have announced in a blog post that they will make two-factor authentication mandatory. Users will receive a one-time, six-digit code every time they attempt to log in, either via email or text. Users will also be able to opt out of personalised advertising, and Ring will provide additional options to limit sharing information with third-party service providers.
