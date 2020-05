It appears that banking malware ZLoader has returned to the scene. As reported by Cyware, hackers have distributed the malware as part of a coronavirus-related phishing scam and has reportedly been spotted in over 100 email campaigns since the start of this year. According to Cyware, the malware is still under active development with new variants of the code continuing to pop up too. By borrowing select functions from Zeus, the ZLoader malware has successfully stolen data from banking customers across various continents. In the past, threat actors behind ZLoader malware have set their sights on Canadian organizations. This year, though, the group seems to have changed course and seems to be trying to dupe users in the U.S., Germany, Poland and Australia too. The group has done so by leveraging coronavirus-related phishing scams.