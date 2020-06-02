Expert Insight On Why A Single Mobile Phishing Attack Could Cost Organisations Up To $150 Million In Damages

Lookout, Inc., the leader in mobile security, today released its 2020 Mobile Phishing Spotlight Report that reveals there was a 37 percent increase worldwide in enterprise mobile phishing encounter rate between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. The report also shows that unmitigated mobile phishing threats could cost organisations with 10,000 mobile devices as much as $35 million per incident, and up to $150 million for organisations with 50,000 mobile devices.

The report highlights the different methods cybercriminals use to make their mobile phishing campaigns more lucrative, and provides data on global encounter rates and the potential financial risk per incident. The phishing encounter rates are broken down by region, and by consumer and enterprise, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the current state of mobile phishing.

Key highlights from the Lookout 2020 State of Mobile Phishing Spotlight Report include: