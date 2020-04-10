Expert Insight On RigUp Exposes More Than 70,000 Private Files

It has been reported that, led by Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, vpnMentor’s research team recently discovered a breached database belonging to American software company RigUp, containing more than 70,000 private files belonging to its US energy sector clients.

RigUp, founded in 2014, is a labor marketplace and services provider built for the US energy sector, with clients across the country. According to the report, since 2014, RigUp has grown to provide additional services covering many aspects of energy company operations and is now considered the largest online marketplace and labor provider in the US energy sector, and in 2019 secured $300 million of investment, based on a $1.9 billion valuation.