Expert Insight On Ramsay Malware Targets Air-Gapped Networks

449 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

In response to new research from ESET on the discovery of the Ramsay malware toolkit targeting air-gapped networks, Cybersecurity experts commented below.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Mounir Hahad, Head ,  Juniper Threat Labs, Juniper Networks
May 15, 2020
Most malware that operates in air-gap networks are destroyers.
It seems this spyware platform is really worried about being detected by traditional network security devices and, therefore, eliminates the use of typical command and control communication channels that are network based. This does indeed fit the air-gap target network theory well, but I suspect it is expected to be used even in connected networks. After all, the original infection vector via ema ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Clements, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
May 15, 2020
The Ramsay malware has all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored intelligence operation.
The Ramsay malware has all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored intelligence operation. It has capabilities to restrict its behavior to specific targets, which are typically not seen in general cybercrime malware built to infect indiscriminately. It’s designed to spread itself onto air-gapped computers which are found in the highest security networks such as those used by militaries and other in ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article