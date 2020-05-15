Expert Insight On Ramsay Malware Targets Air-Gapped Networks

In response to new research from ESET on the discovery of the Ramsay malware toolkit targeting air-gapped networks, Cybersecurity experts commented below.
Chris Clements, VP, Cerberus Sentinel
May 15, 2020
The Ramsay malware has all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored intelligence operation.
The Ramsay malware has all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored intelligence operation. It has capabilities to restrict its behavior to specific targets, which are typically not seen in general cybercrime malware built to infect indiscriminately. It’s designed to spread itself onto air-gapped computers which are found in the highest security networks such as those used by militaries and other in ....The Ramsay malware has all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored intelligence operation. It has capabilities to restrict its behavior to specific targets, which are typically not seen in general cybercrime malware built to infect indiscriminately. It’s designed to spread itself onto air-gapped computers which are found in the highest security networks such as those used by militaries and other intelligence organizations. In 2008 the US Central Command (CentCom) air-gapped network was compromised when an adversary packaged infected thumb drives in stores near the base. When service members bought and inserted these drives into their computers, the malware activated and spread throughout the high security military network. The lack of any apparent data exfiltration mechanism is a strong indicator that this malware is still in the development stages and hasn’t been widely deployed yet. The presence of Korean language metadata and code similarities to the “Retro” malware strain by the DarkHotel group could indicate that the South Korean government is involved in Ramsay’s creation, although attribution is fraught in these instances as false-flag operations are techniques that can be used by intelligence agencies.
