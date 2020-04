CNN reported that about 8,000 applicants for federal disaster loans may have had their personal information exposed to others using the loan application site, the Small Business Administration said Tuesday.

SBA website leaks personal data of 8,000 small-business loan applicants https://t.co/Fy9BIMBXz0 pic.twitter.com/Gox4rxZklE — Fortune Tech (@FortuneTech) April 21, 2020