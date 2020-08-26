Expert Insight On New Zealand’s Stock Exchange Hit By Second Cyber Attack

Trading on New Zealand’s stock exchange was halted for several hours on Wednesday after what appeared to be a second offshore cyber attack in as many days, bourse operator NZX Ltd (NZX.NZ) said.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 26, 2020
One common mistake organisations make is to underestimate the magnitude, force, and determination that threat actors possess.
As the world becomes increasingly connected, more defenses are required to protect against the bombardment of attempts to take down a site. DDoS attacks are common threats that can usually be avoided with the correct mitigation techniques. However, when a site experiences a massive influx of traffic that it is not prepared for, even huge organisations can be knocked off their feet relatively easil ....
[Read More >>]
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
August 26, 2020
During the pandemic, the average price of bots used for DDoS has fallen, and will probably become even more affordable.
This may be a rehearsal of a major attack targeting NASDAQ or LSE amid the craziness going on the global stock markets. I don't think that major cyber gangs have their own interest in, or were hired by someone to conduct a DDoS capable of repeatedly shutting down NZX. While even a daily outage of NYSE can lead to multibillion losses around the globe, and probably even some bankruptcies and count ....
[Read More >>]

