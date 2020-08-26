Expert Insight On New Zealand’s Stock Exchange Hit By Second Cyber Attack

Trading on New Zealand’s stock exchange was halted for several hours on Wednesday after what appeared to be a second offshore cyber attack in as many days, bourse operator NZX Ltd (NZX.NZ) said.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO, ImmuniWeb
August 26, 2020
During the pandemic, the average price of bots used for DDoS has fallen, and will probably become even more affordable.
This may be a rehearsal of a major attack targeting NASDAQ or LSE amid the craziness going on the global stock markets. I don’t think that major cyber gangs have their own interest in, or were hired by someone to conduct a DDoS capable of repeatedly shutting down NZX. While even a daily outage of NYSE can lead to multibillion losses around the globe, and probably even some bankruptcies and count ....This may be a rehearsal of a major attack targeting NASDAQ or LSE amid the craziness going on the global stock markets. I don’t think that major cyber gangs have their own interest in, or were hired by someone to conduct a DDoS capable of repeatedly shutting down NZX. While even a daily outage of NYSE can lead to multibillion losses around the globe, and probably even some bankruptcies and countless lawsuits. Unfortunately, not much can be done to prevent large-scale and well-prepared DDoS attacks today. Worse, DDoS attacks are hardly investigable, and most of their authors enjoy skyrocketing profits in virtual impunity. During the pandemic, the average price of bots used for DDoS has fallen, and will probably become even more affordable. When millions of devices suddenly start a massive attack, it’s a question of network capacity not really network security. We witnessed many examples in the past, when even the largest DDoS protection companies ceased protecting some of their clients under exceptionally large DDoS and gave up. Web applications and APIs should, however, be regularly audited for business logic and architectural security flaws that may consume all CPU/RAM and greatly facilitate a DDoS attack.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]