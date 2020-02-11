Expert Insight On New PayPal Phishing Campaign Tricks Users To Send Over Passport Details

A recently uncovered phishing campaign, targeting PayPal users, pulls out all the stops and asks victims for the complete spectrum of personal data – even going so far as to ask for social security numbers and uploaded photos of their passports. The campaign starts with a fairly run-of-the-mill phishing email, purporting to be from the online payment company’s notifications center, which warns victims that their account has been limited because it was logged into from a new browser or device. The email recipient must verify his or her identity by clicking on a button, which is a bit.ly address that then redirects the browser to an attacker-owned landing page, which asks for a complete rundown of personal data.

