Expert Insight On Microsoft Leaks Info On Wormable Windows SMBv3 CVE-2020-0796 Flaw

It has been reported that Microsoft leaked info on a security update for a ‘wormable’ pre-auth remote code execution vulnerability found in the Server Message Block 3.0 (SMBv3) network communication protocol that reportedly should have been disclosed as part of this month’s Patch Tuesday. The vulnerability is due to an error when the SMBv3 handles maliciously crafted compressed data packets and it allows remote, unauthenticated attackers that exploit it to execute arbitrary code within the context of the application.

Satnam Narang, Senior Research Engineer,  Tenable
March 11, 2020
The flaw was identified as CVE-2020-0796, though it is unclear whether or not Microsoft will use this identifier once their patch is released.
Microsoft released ADV200005, a security advisory for a critical remote code execution vulnerability in Microsoft Server Message Block 3.1.1 (SMBv3). An unauthenticated attacker could exploit the flaw by sending a specially crafted packet to the vulnerable SMBv3 server. At this time, there is no patch available. However, Microsoft provided workaround instructions to help prevent attackers from exp ....
Kieran Robert, Head of Penetration Testing ,  Bulletproof
March 11, 2020
Currently, Microsoft do not have a patch for this and they have not commented (so far) on when one might be available.
SMB (Server Message Block) is the protocol used for sharing files, this is the same protocol that was vulnerable to the EternalBlue (CVE-2017-0144) exploit back which was weaponised into the WannaCry ransomware. It appears that this new vulnerability has several of the same hallmarks as EternalBlue. From the information we have, it appears that this new vulnerability is also ‘wormable’ - a ....
