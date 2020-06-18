Expert Insight On Massive Spying On Users Of Google’s Chrome Shows New Security Weakness

It has been reported that a newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google’s market-leading Chrome web browser, highlighting the tech industry’s failure to protect browsers as they are used more for email, payroll and other sensitive functions. Most of the free extensions purported to warn users about questionable websites or convert files from one format to another. Instead, they siphoned off browsing history and data that provided credentials for access to internal business tools. Based on the number of downloads, it was the most far-reaching malicious Chrome store campaign to date. Google declined to discuss how the latest spyware compared with prior campaigns, the breadth of the damage, or why it did not detect and remove the bad extensions on its own despite past promises to supervise offerings more closely. It is unclear who was behind the effort to distribute the malware. Awake said the developers supplied fake contact information when they submitted the extensions to Google.

Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
June 18, 2020
Spyware, or other malware, finding its way into software repositories is a known risk. Indeed, this is simply an unfortunate by-product of a software development ecosystem that chooses to relax the rules in favour of greater quantities of software offerings. There is no doubt then that malicious actors will take advantage of this to distribute malicious code. Users also need to be aware of the s ....
