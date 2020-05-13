Expert Insight On Magellan Health Inc Breach

Following reports from Bleeping Computer, “On April 11, 2020, Magellan discovered it was targeted by a ransomware attack. The unauthorised actor gained access to Magellan’s systems after sending a phishing email on April 6 that impersonated a Magellan client,” Magellan SVP & Chief Compliance Officer John J. DiBernardi Jr says in a breach notification notice filed with the office of the Attorney General of California. As the investigation unveiled, the threat actors behind the ransomware attack were able to steal and exfiltrate “a subset of data from a single Magellan corporate server,” including sensitive personal information.

“In limited instances, and only with respect to certain current employees, the unauthorized actor also used a piece of malware designed to steal login credentials and passwords,” DiBernardi Jr added.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
May 13, 2020
This ransomware infection and subsequent data exfiltration was once again caused by an email phishing attack.
This is another example of the one-two punch that modern ransomware is inflicting on organizations. The bigger story here was not the encryption of data and subsequent downtime, but the actual exfiltration of the data, which is becoming the norm in ransomware attacks. It's unfortunate this would happen during a time of a pandemic to a health care organization, however, cyber criminals generally ha ....
David Jemmett, CEO,  Cerberus Sentinel
May 13, 2020
Hallmarks of resilient environments include redundant systems, rapid (or automated) response to changes in threat conditions.
As expected, the purported ceasefire on healthcare providers by ransomware operators has proven short-lived. Rather than being rooted in any sort of altruism, the attackers were simply waiting for the optimum time to strike: with Magellan under immense strain as it attempted to meet the demands onset by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the high-profile attack on Fresenius, this should act as anoth ....
Jonathan Deveaux, Head of Enterprise Data Protection,  comforte AG
May 13, 2020
The law should increase and enforce the maximum penalty that a bad actor or hacker may receive.
Between the news of increasing COVID-19 related deaths, stressful lock-down situations, furloughed workers, and rising unemployment, the last thing that businesses need to deal with is a cyberattack. There’s a law called the “Public Readiness and Preparedness Act” (aka PREP Act) which protects businesses from lawsuits and other product-liability claims when they step up to help make products ....
Robert Ramsden Board, VP EMEA ,  Securonix
May 13, 2020
We are again seeing the detrimental impact that ransomware can have on the healthcare industry.
We are again seeing the detrimental impact that ransomware can have on the healthcare industry. Hospitals and healthcare providers are amongst the most frequently targeted organisations because of the highly valuable information that they process. For example, the personal health information (PHI) of military and government agencies, labour unions and employers will certainly fetch a pretty penny ....
