Expert Insight On Magellan Health Inc Breach

Following reports from Bleeping Computer, “On April 11, 2020, Magellan discovered it was targeted by a ransomware attack. The unauthorised actor gained access to Magellan’s systems after sending a phishing email on April 6 that impersonated a Magellan client,” Magellan SVP & Chief Compliance Officer John J. DiBernardi Jr says in a breach notification notice filed with the office of the Attorney General of California. As the investigation unveiled, the threat actors behind the ransomware attack were able to steal and exfiltrate “a subset of data from a single Magellan corporate server,” including sensitive personal information.

“In limited instances, and only with respect to certain current employees, the unauthorized actor also used a piece of malware designed to steal login credentials and passwords,” DiBernardi Jr added.