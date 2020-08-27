Expert Insight On Luminate Education Group (LEG) Hit By Cyber Attack

The Luminate Education Grouo (LEG) t have been hit by a cyber-attack, affecting thousands of students. Luminate Education Group (LEG), which includes Leeds City College (LCC), said the attack had caused “operational disruption” to its IT infrastructure.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 27, 2020
Offsite backups and employee awareness are vital ways to protect data, but can be expensive.
Educational institutions remain an attractive and lucrative target simply because targeting them works. They are increasingly chosen due to their unfortunate inability to restore quickly, unlike lots of other organisations. Therefore, they come with a higher chance of paying the demands. Furthermore, these institutes tend to be targeted in August due to the increased stress they are under regar ....
Mick Bradley, VP EMEA,  Arcserve
August 27, 2020
But with so much valuable student data at risk, you can see why institutions in further education are more likely to pay up than other institutions
The escalation of ransomware attacks on UK further education is a worrisome trend, and unfortunately not something we see any signs of abating soon. Though further education may not have the reputation for financial clout which banks have, they still remain a prominent target for cyber criminals. Colleges have a large number of “access points”, with tens of thousands of different students and ....
