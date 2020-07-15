Expert Insight on IT Staffing’n’Services Colabera Giant Hit by Ransomware

Hackers infiltrated Collabera, siphoned off at least some employees’ personal information, and infected the US-based IT consultancy giant’s systems with ransomware.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
July 15, 2020
Collabera clients and their employees should be particularly vigilant during the next few months of incoming emails, messages, and even phone calls.
This incident would be just another drop in the borderless ocean of fairly trivial data breaches during 2020, BUT the business of the allegedly breached company makes the incident particularly dangerous for would-be victims, who are mostly Collabera clients. Sophisticated spear-phishing campaigns and well-thought BEC (business email compromise) campaigns are becoming both proficient and widesprea ....
