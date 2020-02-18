Expert Insight On Iranian Hackers Are Hacking VPN Servers To Plant Backdoors In Companies Across The World

During the last quarter of 2019, the ClearSky research team has uncovered a widespread Iranian offensive campaign called “Fox Kitten Campaign”; this campaign is being conducted in the last three years against dozens of companies and organizations in Israel and around the world.

Though the campaign, the attackers succeeded in gaining access and persistent foothold in the networks of numerous companies and organizations from the IT, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Aviation, Government, and Security sectors around the world.