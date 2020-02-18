Expert Insight On Iranian Hackers Are Hacking VPN Servers To Plant Backdoors In Companies Across The World

During the last quarter of 2019, the ClearSky research team has uncovered a widespread Iranian offensive campaign called “Fox Kitten Campaign”; this campaign is being conducted in the last three years against dozens of companies and organizations in Israel and around the world.

Though the campaign, the attackers succeeded in gaining access and persistent foothold in the networks of numerous companies and organizations from the IT, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Aviation, Government, and Security sectors around the world.

Marc Gaffan, CEO,  Hysolate
February 18, 2020
If one part of your infrastructure is compromised, the most critical areas remain intact.
Sophisticated hackers and especially nation states are going to be the first to use newly disclosed vulnerabilities across operating systems, networking and others areas of corporate and critical infrastructure. That is why Microsoft and other security leaders and urging enterprises to separate their critical and most sensitive infrastructure components from their regular day-to-day infrastructure ....
Bob Noel, VP of Strategic Partnerships,  Plixer
February 18, 2020
At this point, everyone should constantly operate under the assumption that they are already compromised.
Although the recent uptick in global tensions has elevated the perception of risk for many organizations, many have not implemented proper solutions to monitor and visualize their network traffic. At this point, everyone should constantly operate under the assumption that they are already compromised. There is a never-ending stream of new vulnerabilities and every organization, every day, has vuln ....
