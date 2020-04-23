It has been reported that a new potentially serious software vulnerability has been discovered in iOS 13 that works via the default Mail app on iPhone and iPad. ZecOps detailed its findings in a blog post, with the most serious vulnerability of the two affecting the latest iOS 13 public release. According to the researchers, these vulnerabilities are widely exploited in the wild in targeted attacks by an advanced threat operator(s) to target VIPs, executive management across multiple industries, individuals from Fortune 2000 companies, as well as smaller organisations.
Expert Insight On iPhone Zero-Day Hack Found In The Wild
It has been reported that a new potentially serious software vulnerability has been discovered in iOS 13 that works via the default Mail app on iPhone and iPad. ZecOps detailed its findings in a blog post, with the most serious vulnerability of the two affecting the latest iOS 13 public release. According to the researchers, these vulnerabilities are widely exploited in the wild in targeted attacks by an advanced threat operator(s) to target VIPs, executive management across multiple industries, individuals from Fortune 2000 companies, as well as smaller organisations.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
In this article