Expert Insight On iPhone Zero-Day Hack Found In The Wild

It has been reported that a new potentially serious software vulnerability has been discovered in iOS 13 that works via the default Mail app on iPhone and iPad. ZecOps detailed its findings in a blog post, with the most serious vulnerability of the two affecting the latest iOS 13 public release. According to the researchers, these vulnerabilities are widely exploited in the wild in targeted attacks by an advanced threat operator(s) to target VIPs, executive management across multiple industries, individuals from Fortune 2000 companies, as well as smaller organisations.