Expert Insight On Instacart Customers’ Personal Data Sold On Dark Web

The personal details of the Instacart customers are sold on dark web conatining the last four digits of credit card numbers, and order histories. The information is being sold by sellers on two dark wen stores and has impacted “millions of customers across the US and Canada,” according to a company spokesperson.

