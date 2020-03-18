Expert Insight On Hackers Hit NutriBullet Website With Credit Card-Stealing Malware

As reported by TechCrunch, Magecart hackers have struck again, this time targeting the NutriBullet website. Hackers broke into the blender maker’s website several times over the past two months, injected malicious credit card-skimming malware on its payment pages and siphoned off the credit card numbers and other personal data — like names, billing addresses, expiry dates and card verification values — of unsuspecting blender buyers.