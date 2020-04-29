Expert Insight On Hackers Are Creating Backdoor Accounts And Cookie Files On WordPress Sites Running OneTone

Following a report by ZDNet, hackers are actively targeting WordPress sites running the OneTone theme to exploit a vulnerability that allows them to read and write site cookies and create backdoor admin accounts. The campaign has been going since the start of the month, and it’s still underway. The vulnerability is a cross-site scripting (XSS) bug in OneTone, a popular but now deprecated WordPress theme developed by Magee WP, available in both free and paid versions. The XSS vulnerability allows an attacker to inject malicious code inside the theme’s settings.